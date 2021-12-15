Chase Center announces stricter entry requirements for fans ages 2 to 11

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: An exterior view of the Chase Center, where the NBA Golden State Warriors play on March 12, 2020 in San Francisco, California. The Warriors were supposed to host the Brooklyn Nets tonight, but the game was postponed due to the coronavirus. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the COVID-19. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced in a press release Wednesday stricter COVID-19 testing and vaccination protocols for guests ages 2 to 11 entering the building.

With vaccines becoming available to kids age 5 to 11, those between the ages 2 to 11 must show either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 antigen test with 24 hours of the event — 48 hours for a PCR/molecular test.

Previously, fans under the age of 12 were granted entry in the Chase Center by providing a negative test with 72 hours of the event, the release said.

Policy remains that anyone who is over the age of 12 will need to be fully vaccinated; a negative test result will not be accepted for entry.

The policy will be enforced for Chase Center’s next event, which is a Metallica concert on Friday Dec. 17.