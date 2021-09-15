Chase Center hosts 1st concert since pandemic with vaccination policy in effect

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The first concert at Chase Center since the pandemic and proof of vaccination is required.

Tame Impala performed and fans waited two years for this show.

The last time Chase Center hosted a concert was New Years’ Eve 2019.

Proof of vaccination is required at the door for 12 and older — COVID tests are no longer accepted.

“Our goal is to ensure we have the safest possible building, also create an incredible experience. everyone inside will be wearing a mask unless actively eating or drinking and looking forward to a great show tonight,” John Beaven, Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Services, said.

Attendees are pretty understanding.

“I feel safe. Everybody looks like they’re sitting a pretty good distance from each other so everybody is respecting each other’s space. I’m really excited either way,” Claire Harden said.

Tame Impala fans lined up as early as 6 a.m. to noon.

“Time flies. I would do this tomorrow, I’ll do this again whenever you know. I love Tame Impala music is a very important part of my life,” Brian Torres said.

The hope is this is the first of many large events in the coming months.

It is encouraged to use the Clear Health Pass app to securely show proof of vaccination.