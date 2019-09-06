Chase Center hosts first event featuring Metallica, San Francisco Symphony

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The new Chase Center in San Francisco is hosting its first event on Friday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony happened earlier this week.

Tonight’s event is a concert featuring Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

Elton John and Janet Jackson are expected to perform later this month.

The $1.4 billion stadium seats 18,000 people.

Officials plan on holding 200 events per year including Warriors games.

The Warriors have their first pre-season game here against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 5.

