Chase Center introduces over 50 new menu items

Splash Wine Bar is one of Chase Center’s newest additions. (Photo courtesy of Chase Center)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will play its preseason home opener Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets.

This marks Chase Center’s first game at full capacity since 575 days ago on March 10, 2020, according to the Warriors.

The 18,000-plus expected to enter the building for a first look at the 2021-22 Warriors will be presented with over 50 new menu items to choose from, the Chase Center announced.

Due to San Francisco mandates, fans entering the building must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those under 12 and not eligible for the vaccine must present a negative test.

Highlights include the addition of two eateries: Room for Dessert and Splash Wine Bar.

The former will offer a variety of desserts, including a chef’s special that will be unique for each event. The latter adds to the over 100 different wines available inside the arena.

New plant-based options include vegan Lumpia Shanghai from Taste Maker Sarap Shop, a vegan pastrami sandwich from Sadie’s Delicatessen, a plant-based sausage dog from City Bistro and a vegan brownie batter milkshake from Room For Dessert.

Seven new specialty cocktails will be available for the team’s home opener — including the Warriors-inspired “Golden 75” and “Dub Club Daiquiri.”

Click or tap to see the full list of new food and beverage options this season.