Chase Center opens Halloween for ballot drop offs

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s probably too late to return your ballot through the postal service with less than a week before Election Day, but not to worry — several ballot drop box locations are opening on Halloween.

The Chase Center in San Francisco is one of them.

On October 31 and November 1, voters can take their completed ballots between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On November 2, the drop off hours are extended to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And on Election Day, the hours will be the same as polling location hours — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“With our facilities in Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Cruz all being utilized to support the 2020 Election process, this ranks as our most critical three-pointer of the year,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “For our democracy to work, we all need to exercise our right to vote, and activating all three of these locations will help expand that opportunity for many Bay Area residents.”

The Golden State Warriors’ Oakland facility will also be available for dropping off ballots at 1011 Broadway.

