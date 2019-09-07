Chase Center opens with Metallica, San Francisco Symphony concert

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fans of Metallica said they’re glad they’re seeing the band’s first ever show with the San Francisco Symphony at Chase Center.

“I actually took an Uber down here because I’m here to see Metallica, yeah,” one concert-goer said.

But warns anyone coming out this way to get a ride.

“I would suggest however you want to come down here but the best way would be through either your friends or Uber,” another concert-goer said.

Chase Center even warned people on their website to plan ahead for traffic during rush hour, construction and street closures.

They notified followers on Twitter of the different options to get around.

“Ride Muni for free with your event ticket,” one tweet read.

Another tweet says if you’re walking or biking, you can valet your bike at the arena with SF Bike.

The night of course was really about the music.

“We came just for Metallica, that’s our main purpose for this trip,” another concert-goer said.

While many concert goes encourage taking a ride-share or public transportation to the venue, for Justin Hunt of new york, it’s worth it for Metallica.

He’s been to more than 30 concerts.

“The show with the symphony is going to be really cool,” Hunt said. “When this album came out 20 years ago, it was one of my first Metallica albums and I never thought I would have the opportunity to see them perform live with The Symphony again. So the fact that they’re doing it again two decades later — it’s a dream come true.”