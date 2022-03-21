SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The NCAA has announced game times for the Division 1 Men’s Basketball West Regionals at Chase Center set to tip-off this week.

On Thursday, the overall-one seed Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the four-seed Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m., followed by the two-seed Duke Blue Devils who will take on the three-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The winner of each game will advance to the Elite Eight, facing off on Saturday at Chase Center for a trip to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four — Saturday’s game time will be announced at a later date.

All games will be broadcast on CBS by announcers Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

This marks the first time the NCAA is bringing March Madness to San Francisco since 1939 when the city hosted the West Regional at the California Coliseum on Treasure Island.

Chase Center and San Francisco were also named as a host site for the 2025 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship West Regionals.

Thrive City

From March 24 through 26, Thrive City will host a free and open to the public NCAA March Madness Fan Fest.

Guests will have the chance to experience live entertainment, games, seating lounges, live commemorative art, and photo opportunities.

In addition, Thrive City will feature an outdoor basketball court where fans can compete for exclusive prizes with a 3-point contest, free-throw contest, and more.