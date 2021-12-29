Chase Center to require proof of vaccine booster shot

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: An exterior view of the Chase Center before the Golden State Warriors game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — There will be new requirements for those who plan to head over to the Chase Center staring next year.

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced Wednesday that they have updated the venue’s entry requirements for fans, following the public health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Beginning on February 1, 2022, Chase Center will verify proof of up-to-date vaccinations, which includes proof of a booster shot at least one week prior to an event for eligible guests, for entry to the venue.

Guests under 12-years-old — must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests) prior to entry into the venue.

Additionally, fans who are eligible to receive their vaccine booster shot must show proof of receiving a complete vaccination and a booster shot for venue entry.

The team and venue also announced that all other previously announced health and safety protocols for fans remain in place.

As outlined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans must adhere to one of the following methods for entry into Chase Center: