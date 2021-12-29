Chase Center to require proof of vaccine booster shot

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — There will be new requirements for those who plan to head over to the Chase Center staring next year.
The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced Wednesday that they have updated the venue’s entry requirements for fans, following the public health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.
Beginning on February 1, 2022, Chase Center will verify proof of up-to-date vaccinations, which includes proof of a booster shot at least one week prior to an event for eligible guests, for entry to the venue.
Guests under 12-years-old — must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests) prior to entry into the venue.
Additionally, fans who are eligible to receive their vaccine booster shot must show proof of receiving a complete vaccination and a booster shot for venue entry.
The team and venue also announced that all other previously announced health and safety protocols for fans remain in place.
As outlined by the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans must adhere to one of the following methods for entry into Chase Center:
- Through Monday, January 31, 2022, “fully vaccinated” means two weeks removed from the final dose of a CDC-approved vaccine. Beginning Tuesday, February 1, 2022, “fully vaccinated” shall mean two weeks removed from the final dose of a CDC-approved vaccine and, if eligible, having received a booster shot.
- Fully vaccinated fans (including such fans ages 5 through 17), will be required to show a physical or digital copy of their vaccine card, a physical or digital copy of their booster card if eligible (beginning February 1, 2022), and valid identification for venue entry, which identification must be government-issued photo identification for fans 18 and older. Fans ages 5 through 17 who do not have photo identification may alternatively provide a non-photo ID (e.g., school ID) or receive verification from a parent.
- Fans who were fully vaccinated internationally will be required to show a physical or digital copy of their vaccine card, a physical or digital copy of their booster card if eligible (beginning February 1, 2022), and government-issued photo identification for venue entry.
- Fans ages 2 through 11 will need to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered within 24 hours (for an antigen test) and 48 hours (for a PCR/molecular test) of the event start time.
- Per the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans ages 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated are not eligible to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated.