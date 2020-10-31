Chase Center to serve as ballot dropoff location this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The brand new home of the Golden State Warriors will be a place to make your voice heard this election.

Chase Center will be collecting ballots Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

While there will be no in-person voting happening, that option will be available at both the team’s practice facility in Oakland and their Santa Cruz arena.

The team’s vice president of government affairs and community relations says they want to empower their fans to exercise their right to vote, and maybe draw people to the polls may not have been motivated before.

“We are all in. I think everyone from our players to our coaches to our senior leadership and everyone for the entire organization is speaking collectively on thism,” Yoyo Chan said. “There is no other option for us this year but to get out the vote and exercise that right.”

Fans who live around the Chase facility think the move is a slam dunk for civic engagement.

“I think it’s a great thing,” one man said. “I’m gonna be dropping off my ballot tomorrow and I’m really glad it’s available. I’ve always voted at city hall early but because it’s so close to my work, it’s easy for me to drop off my ballot and i think it’s great that other people have more convenience.”

