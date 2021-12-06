Chase Center updates entry requirements for children ages 5-11

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: An exterior view of the Chase Center before the Golden State Warriors game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Entry requirements for children ages 5 to 11 have been updated to get into the Chase Center.

On Monday, officials with the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center made the announcement that those 5 to 11 will need to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours, which is in accordance with the city and county of San Francisco Department of Public Health.

This policy is effective immediately.

Those under the age of 12 were previously required to provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours to enter the facility.

All other safety and health protocols will remain in place for fans.

Fans are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and use the Health Pass feature.

For more information on venue entry policies and health and hygiene protocols, visit the Chase Center website.