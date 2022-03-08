SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With COVID-19 mandates easing up in San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced Tuesday it has updated its venue entry requirements for fans.

Fans will no longer be required to have been boosted to enter Chase Center.

“Beginning immediately, in accordance with the San Francisco Department of Public Health mandate, for venue entry Chase Center all patrons age two or older will require proof of either (a) being vaccinated with a complete initial series, or (b) a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests),” a joint press release said.

CLEAR Health Pass

The venue is encouraging fans ages 18 and older to download the free CLEAR Health Pass app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of up-to-date vaccination or negative COVID-19 test in multiple ways.

Fans can scan their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, linking directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR’s nationwide network, or by uploading their CDC-issued vaccine card.

Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to show their CLEAR Health Pass at arena entry points.

Fans must adhere to one of the following methods to enter Chase Center:

For patrons aged two and older, beginning immediately, “up-to-date on vaccination” will mean two weeks removed from the final dose of a CDC-approved vaccine.

Fans can show their CLEAR Health Pass app, or physical or digital copy of their vaccine card and valid identification for venue entry, which must be a government-issued photo identification for fans 18 and older.

Fans ages 5 through 17 who do not have photo identification may alternatively provide a non-photo ID (e.g., school ID) or receive verification from a parent.

Per the San Francisco Department of Public Health order, fans who are not up-to-date on their vaccination—regardless of age — are eligible to enter the venue for events, as long as those fans present proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered within 24 hours (for an antigen test) or 48 hours (for a PCR/molecular test) of the event start time.

“All guests and employees at Chase Center must adhere to the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health mask mandate, which requires all unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask at all times within the arena unless actively eating or drinking,” a joint press release said.

“Failure to comply can result in ejection from the event.”

To learn more regarding Chase Centers entry policies for guests of all ages, click here.