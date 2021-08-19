Chase in Fremont leads to arrest for stolen vehicle

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Fremont police are reporting that a suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and evading a police officer.

At about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday police attempted to pull over a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen near Mission Boulevard and Mill Creek Road.

The vehicle then fled and was later spotted soon after.

A man was observed walking from the stolen vehicle near Bruce Drive and Middlefield Avenue and fled on foot after police tried to stop him.

Police gave chase and caught 24-year-old Erick Gamboa of Fremont near Washington Boulevard and Osgood Road after attempting to flee over some BART tracks.

Gamboa was booked at Santa Rita Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News