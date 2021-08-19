Chase in Fremont leads to arrest for stolen vehicle

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Fremont police are reporting that a suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and evading a police officer.

At about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday police attempted to pull over a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen near Mission Boulevard and Mill Creek Road.

The vehicle then fled and was later spotted soon after.

A man was observed walking from the stolen vehicle near Bruce Drive and Middlefield Avenue and fled on foot after police tried to stop him.

Police gave chase and caught 24-year-old Erick Gamboa of Fremont near Washington Boulevard and Osgood Road after attempting to flee over some BART tracks.

Gamboa was booked at Santa Rita Jail.