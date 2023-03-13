VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police chased a suspect through Vallejo and Hercules on Sunday, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers said the male suspect was driving a stolen car for which he allegedly attacked a woman and carjacked her.

Police noticed the reported stolen Honda Accent traveling south on Mare Island Way near Harbor Way. The San Francisco Police Department told officers with the Vallejo PD the owner of the Accent had been attacked and carjacked.

Vallejo PD officers tried to stop the driver of the Accent who sped away and led police on a chase into Hercules. The driver ultimately lost control of the car near the I-80 westbound and Hercules exit, police said. A photo shows the car overturned.

Police said the suspect exited the car through the rear passenger door and continued to flee on foot. Officers ultimately arrested the suspect and brought him into custody.

The suspect was transported to the hospital to get cleared for incarceration since he had been in a car accident. He was booked into jail.

Police then contacted the owner of the Accent on the status of her vehicle.