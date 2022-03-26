SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — March Madness began last Thursday, and the highlight of the NCAA Tournament might not even be a play on the court.

Viral video showed a ball got stuck above the rim during the Saint Mary’s versus Indiana game on March 17, and two cheerleaders were needed to grab the ball from above — allowing the game to resume.

Over a week later, cheerleaders have saved the day again.

This time during the second half of the Duke-Arkansas Elite 8 game at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Video shows two Arkansas cheerleaders teaming up to retrieve a basketball that was stuck over 10 feet high above the ground.

March Madness action has resumed.

Just like the game over a week ago, the cheerleaders received an ovation from the San Francisco crowd for their efforts.

There was no hesitation to utilize the cheerleaders inside the Chase Center — contrast to the Indiana-Saint Mary’s game where they tried to use a mop and a chair to reach for the ball but failed to get the ball out.

If Duke loses to Arkansas, head coach Mike Krzyzewski will have coached the final game of his legendary Hall of Fame career.

“Coach K” announced his retirement plans last summer by saying the 2021-22 season will be his 42nd and last season at Duke.