Chef opens new fried chicken restaurant in West Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A highly anticipated fried chicken sandwich restaurant opened up on Friday in West Oakland and judging by the line of people who waited to dig in, it is off to a solid start.

The chef behind the new spot is spreading his wings and doing it successfully despite the pandemic and supply chain shortages.

What would make people wait in line for hours for something to eat?

Maybe something as delicious as a fried chicken sandwich.

Chef Matt Horn, best known for the wildly popular Horn BBQ, has a new restaurant on his plate — “Kowbird.”

The star of the show is the southern bird sandwich with chicken dipped in buttermilk and seasoned flour topped with housemade pickles and “bird sauce” on a potato bun.

Horn got his inspiration from the ladies in his life who showed him how Sol Food brings people together.

You can’t be chicken when opening a business in 2022. Horn pushed through COVID delays and supply chain shortages.

Other hot items on the menu are wings, mac and cheese and a salted caramel apple.

Kowbird is 1733 Peralta Street in Oakland.

You’ll know you are there when your stomach starts to growl and you see the line outside.