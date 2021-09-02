Santa Rosa chemical spill cleared

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Stoney Point Road and Occidental Road due to a chemical spill.

Hazmat Crews were on scene.

Firefighters located several closed containers of pool chemicals and a broken one gallon container of muriatic acid.

As of 8:47 p.m. the spill has been neutralized.

Police have not yet said what caused the spill.

All roads were opened at 9:27 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

