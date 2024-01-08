(BCN) — The city of Richmond sent out a message on Nixle at 11:57 a.m., saying the Chevron refinery has notified the city “of a CWS Level 1 incident due to visible flaring at the refinery.”

The city said Chevron was investigating the cause and there was no public health risk at the time. It said no action is required by the community and the Richmond Fire Department Hazmat Team is monitoring the situation.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued four notices of violation to Chevron connected to a flaring episode at its Richmond refinery in November. Three of the violations were for visible emissions and one was for a public nuisance violation.

