LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave.

The Livermore location will be the Bay Area’s 23rd Chick-fil-A, according to Chick-Fil-A’s website. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Chick-Fil-A restaurants are known to be closed on Sundays.

Police said they are working to minimize the incoming traffic from the crowds flocking to the fast-food restaurant. This Livermore location is approximately four miles east of the San Francisco Premium Outlets.

The grand opening for this Chick-fil-A is set for Thursday Dec. 8 (Livermore Police Department).

Another popular fast-food chain is set to open in the East Bay. New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is “coming soon” in Walnut Creek on Locust Street.