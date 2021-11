The Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015. AFP Photo/PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new Chick-fil-A location opened up just outside of San Francisco.

The fast food chain found a new home at the Serramonte Center in Daly City.

It offers a drive-thru, with hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (It will be closed on Thanksgiving day).

Before the opening last week, San Francisco residents had to travel pretty far for a Chick-fil-A meal. The closest on the peninsula used to be in Redwood City.

The Bay Area as a whole has 21 Chick-fil-A locations.