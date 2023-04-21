(KRON) — Chicken lovers, rejoice. A new Chick-Fil-A location will open in Emeryville on Thursday, April 27, the restaurant confirmed to KRON4.

The store is located at 1525 40th Street, next to Target. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The new location will be the closest one for Oakland residents to get to. Currently, there are Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Pleasanton, Livermore, and two in Fremont. There are 22 total locations across the Bay Area in the South Bay, North Bay and on the Peninsula.

The Emeryville location will seat 44 diners inside and has 26 more seats on a patio. It is 3,750 square feet in size, and the patio is 860 square feet.

The restaurant will be owned and operated locally by Jon Hooper. Hooper has worked for Chick-Fil-A for more than 20 years and recently operated one of its locations in Fremont.

Anyone looking to visit Chick-Fil-A on the day it opens should beware of traffic. In December, the Livermore Chick-Fil-A’s grand opening caused a sharp uptick in automobile traffic.

Chick-Fil-A is based in Atlanta and has 2,800 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.