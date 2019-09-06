Chicken infected with West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The West Nile Virus has popped up in Contra Costa County, with a chicken in the town of Knightsen testing positive for antibodies against the virus.

According to the Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control, this is the first sign of the West Nile Virus this year in the area.

Residents are now being encouraged to take precautions against the virus.

Officials recommend using repellents against mosquitoes.

It’s also important to get rid of standing water around homes because it attracts mosquitoes.

Chickens can survive with the disease, though other wild birds like ravens, crows and jays are more susceptible to the virus and can die if infected.

According to the county, dusk and dawn are the peak time for mosquitoes during the day.

Hot weather is also linked to an increased risk of the virus.