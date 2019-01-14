Chico reporter attacked during live broadcast covering mass overdoses

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHICO (KRON) - A journalist in Chico at the scene of a mass overdose in the area was attacked during a live broadcast over the weekend.

KRCR reporter Meaghan Mackey was livestreaming her report on fentanyl overdoses in Chico that left at least one person dead on Saturday.

"This is disrespectful, do you understand that?" someone can be heard saying before someone else starts screaming, "Get the f**k out of here!"

The camera ends up on the gound before more screaming is heard and the video stops.

KRCR Reporter Attacked LIVE on camera! OMG! Did anyone else just see this KRCR reporter get attacked live? She was about to cover the massive fentanyl laced drug overdose in Chico when this happened... UPDATE: The reporter is OK. Posted by Redding Be Like 4.0 on Saturday, January 12, 2019

On Sunday, Mackey responded to the incident.

“As many of you know, I was attacked and assaulted at the scene of a mass overdose in Chico, California last night. I was doing my job, reporting the facts on a major incident during a Facebook live for my news station,” she tweeted.

Official Statement: As many of you know, I was attacked and assaulted at the scene of a mass overdose in Chico, California last night. I was doing my job, reporting the facts on a major incident during a Facebook live for my news station @KRCR7 (1/3) — Meaghan Mackey (@KRCRMeaghan) January 13, 2019

“I am thankful for the quick response from law enforcement. I am also very appreciative of all the support I’ve received from colleagues, viewers, friends and family. I am still shaken up, but am doing okay. I stand with all journalists working in defense of the truth,” she wrote.

“Thank you to anyone who has reached out or expressed their concerns. I appreciate your kind words of support. I will not live in fear of doing my job. I value the freedom of the press & will continue to report on the truth and inform the public, even during times of tragedy,” she added.

KRCR has also released a statement on Twitter following the incident, saying “As many of you know, our reporter Meaghan Mackey was attacked while at the scene of a mass overdose in Chico tonight. Meaghan is very shaken up but is okay. We are thankful law enforcement was right there and handled the situation quickly. We appreciate all your kind words.”

As many of you know, our reporter Meaghan Mackey was attacked while at the scene of a mass overdose in Chico tonight. Meaghan is very shaken up but is okay. We are thankful law enforcement was right there and handled the situation quickly. We appreciate all your kind words. — KRCR News Channel 7 (@KRCR7) January 13, 2019

