(KRON) – Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, and has ordered an investigation.

The Supreme Court’s office of public information published a statement from Roberts where he blasted “this betrayal of the confidences of the Court” that he said “was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations.”

“We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce – permanent employees and law clerks alike – intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law,” Roberts stated. “Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

Roberts’ statement concludes that he directed the marshal of the court to investigate the source of the leak.

The court’s press office reiterated that “although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

On Monday, Politico published a leaked draft of an opinion that, if promulgated by the court, would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which recognized a right to an abortion in the U.S. Constitution. The leak sent shockwaves through the nation.