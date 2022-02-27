SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are looking for 2-year-old Jacob Jardine and a 29-year-old woman who may know his whereabouts.

Authorities are ramping up their search efforts since Sunday morning.

The FBI now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the reunification of Jacob with his mother, according to Sunnyvale police.

Officers say Jacob Jardine’s mother was at the travel inn in Sunnyvale located at 500 block of north Mathilda avenue.

Jacob’s mom was unloading groceries from a car as Jardine waited in the car. The mother is new to the area and has been staying there for two weeks.

Moments later, an unknown person stole that car with Jacob this morning.

Jardine is two years old, 3 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. He has red, curly hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt like the one pictured and white and gray pants.

Officials say he was in the family’s 2008 brown Buick enclave SUV before it was stolen. The car has paper license plates from Georgia but the number is unknown.

According to California Highway Patrol, the car’s right-front tire is a spare tire and the left headlight and taillight are out. The car also has a blue baby on board sticker on the back left-hand side.

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for this car and Luong “Tammy” Huynh, the woman who potentially knows Jardine’s whereabouts.

Sunnyvale police say she is the only person around the area of the incident when the abduction happened.

Sunnyvale police also released photos of Tammy walking around the travel inn.

She is not a suspect, but believe Tammy may have information that will help them find Jardine, officials say.

Sunnyvale Police Captain Craig Anderson says Tammy, Jardine’s mom and Jardine do not know each other.

“We’re doing our best to support her,” says Anderson.

Jardine’s mother told police she saw the car leaving southbound on north matilda avenue.

That’s the last time she the car with her son inside.

Anyone who has seen the car or Tammy is advised to call 911.