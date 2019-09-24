2 flu deaths reported in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – The Public Health Department is urging you to get your flu shot before traveling and to protect yourself and those around you.

The advisement comes after the deaths of an adult and child under 65 years of age who have died of the flu in Santa Clara County.

Officials said the adult had an underlying illness and that the child was relatively healthy and most likely contracted the illness while overseas.

Anyone 6 months or older is advised to get their flu shot.

