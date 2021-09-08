Child, adult injured after being struck by car near school in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Lafayette are investigating a collision near a school that injured a child and adult on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officials say a car hit the two people on School Street at Paradise Court.

The child suffered minor injuries and the adult was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

As an investigation continues, authorities remain on the scene.

The police department says that Stanley Intermediate School is still accessible at this time.

Police advise residents to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released.