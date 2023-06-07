(KRON) — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being bitten by a snake at a park, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District confirmed to KRON4. Crews were dispatched to Mount Diablo State Park around 4 p.m.

The child was taken on a California Highway Patrol (CHP) chopper to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. As of Wednesday evening, the condition of the child is unknown at this time.

The age of the child is also unknown at this time. No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.