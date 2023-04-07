(BCN) — Oakland police are investigating the death of a child early Friday morning in West Oakland, police said.

Officers located a child who was unresponsive around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Market Street.

The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. The name of the child was not available Friday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s youth services division at (510) 238-6790.

