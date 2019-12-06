Child dies from E. Coli complications in Novato

NOVATO (KRON) — A child in Novato died from complications of an E. coli infection, the Marin County Health Department said Thursday night.

At this time, health officials do not believe the infection was linked to the E. coli outbreak contaminating romaine lettuce grown at a farm in Salinas.

The health department said the child’s death is an isolated case.

“While some [E. Coli cases] are outbreak related, it’s common for cases to be isolated with no additional cases and no source definitively identified. This is our first reported death, and this is a very rare outcome,” Marin Public Health Officer Matthew Willis said in a statement to KRON4.

There have been 45 cases of E. Coli infections in Marin County this year.

The county has not seen any other similar cases in the last 10 days.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control earlier this month urged consumers to not eat or purchase romaine lettuce grown at a farm in Salinas due to an E. coli outbreak.