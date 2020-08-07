2-year-old dies from injuries in Napa crash

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A 2-year-old has died after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened in front of Browns Valley Elementary School located at 1001 Buhman Road before 3 p.m.
Authorities said the boy, later identified as Maximilian Alamanza of Napa, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
At this time there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
