(KRON) — A child was injured on Saturday by a woman throwing wine bottles at cars on a North Bay highway, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. Maria Carmona, 43, of Susanville, CA was arrested.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4800 block of Old Redwood Highway in Larkfield at about 5 p.m. for the report of a woman throwing wine bottles at passing vehicles. A child inside one of the cars was injured when one of the bottles struck the car, per the sheriff’s office. They were treated for minor injuries.

Carmona had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, but she was later located. The sheriff’s office believes she was drunk.

“She had stolen several bottles of wine from a business in Larkfield, then proceeded to throw them at vehicles passing by on Old Redwood Highway,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “She also had five warrants from other counties.”

Carmona was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon (felony), throwing an object at a vehicle (felony), child cruelty (felony) and theft (misdemeanor). She is being held in jail on a $63,500 bail.