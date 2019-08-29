Child hit by car while walking to school in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (KRON) – Police are investigating after a child was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning.

Officials said the crash happened around 7 a.m. near Sunset Road and Trailside Drive.

Theresa Hunter has long feared a person would get hurt crossing the Brentwood intersection.

“We all have war stories about coming out of this community because we’re a hidden community. You can’t see us from the street,” Hunter said.

The 12-year-old girl was hit on her walk to school.

“I just immediately started knocking on doors, and saying, ‘hey, make sure that your kid made it to school this morning,'” Hunter said.

The child was transported to a pediatric trauma center via helicopter.

The speed limit in the area is 40 miles-per-hour, which drivers say is routinely ignored.

There also isn’t a crosswalk in the area for at least a block in either direction from the scene of the crash.

“Unfortunately, these are the calls we don’t like to receive,” said Police Lt. Dave Schroer.

Nevertheless, officers responded quickly.

Police say a woman in her 50s hit the child.

Officers tracked her down and she was arrested on a felony hit-and-run and DUI charges.

The victim suffered a head injury, according to police, though she is alert.

Hunter believes there should be a stop sign or stop light at the intersection.

“It’s scary, it’s sad, and my heart just goes out to the family,” she said.

