Child porn arrest made in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities arrested a man for possession of child pornography Wednesday.

According to the Sunnyvale Police Department, 21-year-old Pedro Rivera-Garcia confessed to possessing approximately 700 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children. There were also similar videos on his cell phone, police said.

During a search warrant of Rivera-Garcia’s Sunnyvale home, authorities discovered a laptop with approximately 700 explicit videos, to which Rivera-Garcia admitted how he downloaded and saved the videos to his personal devices.

When interviewed by police, Rivera-Garcia disclosed he worked as a counselor at a youth camp in the Santa Cruz mountains for diabetic children in 2018 and 2019.

Rivera-Garcia denied engaging in sexual behavior with any children at the camp.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hutchison at 408-730-7100.