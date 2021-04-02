Child pornography suspect was seeking babysitter jobs in Bay Area

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities say a Redwood City man arrested for child pornography was actively seeking employment as a teacher, coach and baby sitter.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip about 32-year-old Alex Jessup from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force back in February.

Detectives served a search warrant at his address on Sylvan Way and said they found “several pornographic images of children from his computer and phone.”

Jessup was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Anyone with information about the Jessup is asked to contact Det. Wang at (650) 363-4055 or email at jwang1@smcgov.org.