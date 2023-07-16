(KRON) — A child was rescued by firefighters and sustained critical burn injuries during an apartment building fire Saturday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Just after 6 p.m., firefighters received several reports of an apartment building at 801 Dutton Avenue on fire with people trapped inside. The first unit arrived within four minutes of receiving the calls and located smoke coming from a second floor window of a two-story apartment building, SRFD said.

Crews began to cut into the roof, releasing the heavy smoke and fire from inside, to allow firefighters to search the building for people. One child was found on the second floor and transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening burn injuries, SRFD said.

Firefighters were told there was another person inside, but did not locate additional victims following another search. The fire was eventually contained within 30 minutes, but crews stayed on scene for several hours to conduct an investigation into how the fire began, Santa Rosa fire said.

A bedroom sustained fire damage with the rest of the apartment sustaining heat and smoke damage. Damages are estimated at $100,000.