SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A child was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a medical emergency at Moscone Recreational Park in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood, police confirmed to KRON4 News.

Officers arrived at the hospital at 10:16 p.m. and met with a witness to the emergency, which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m.

At that time the fire department “responded to the scene and transported the child to the hospital for a life-threatening emergency. The cause of the medical emergency is still under investigation.”

SFPD’s statement coincides with a Nextdoor screenshot posted by The Marina Times newspaper’s Twitter account that describes a child ingesting fentanyl at Moscone Park.

“Our baby went to the ER today (11/29/22) and barely survived because he was found and ingested fentanyl while playing at Moscone Park (it’s the one next to Marina middle school),” the unconfirmed statement, ostensibly from a person named Ivan M., reads. “Wanted to put this notice up and spread the word to keep an eye out since a lot of children play there. We got lucky today because of a quick SFFD and EMT response.”