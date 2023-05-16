(KRON) — A 15-month-old child was struck by gunfire during an attempted robbery in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oakland Police Department. The incident occurred on the 800 block Trestle Glen Road near Lakeshore just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that two individuals approached the victim and the child, demanding the victim’s belongings. One of the individuals had a firearm.

The firearm was discharged during the incident and the child suffered shrapnel injuries, police said. First responders and paramedics with the Oakland Fire Department responded and treated the child. The child was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is active, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.