Childcare programs available for Santa Clara County emergency service workers

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Office of Education is partnering with local community organizations to provide county-wide childcare programs for Santa Clara County healthcare workers and first responders. With schools closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus many healthcare and first responders don’t have safe options for childcare.

“The statewide response to COVID-19 required the closure of schools to student attendance. However, we recognize this may leave essential healthcare workers and first responders without safe options for childcare,” Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, County Superintendent of Schools at the Santa Clara Office of Education said.

The programs will be made available through the partnership of the YMCA along with the Morgan Hill Unified School District, El Camino Hospital in Mountain View and Los Gatos, the SCCOE Emergency Preschool Program, First 5 of Santa Clara, Healthier Kids Foundation, Santa Clara Board of Supervisors, the Santa Clara County Council and the city of San Jose.

Please note: Hours of operation, age requirements and cost varies per program.

Santa Clara County healthcare workers and first responders interested in the services are asked to contact their human resources or public affairs departments within their organization to enroll.

Healthcare workers or first responders in the Morgan Hill area are asked to visit the Morgan Hill Unified School District website to apply.

All childcare centers will follow social distancing, sanitation and hygiene practices specified by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, the State of California and the Federal Centers of Disease Control.

“Our partnerships with local community organizations allows us to extend our support to help emergency personnel that continue to place themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe,” Dr. Dewan said.

These programs are not open to the general public.