SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Students were on board a school bus when it was involved in a fatal collision with a man on a scooter Friday morning, according to police. Units with the San Jose Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are on the scene of the crash which occurred at South 10th and Reed streets in San Jose, near San Jose State University.

The CHP said no one who was on board the bus was injured during the collision. The investigation is being handled by the CHP.

The victim in the crash has been identified as 18-year-old Camdan McWright, a San Jose State football player. According to the Spartans athletics website, McWright was a freshman from Sylmar, California who attended St. Genevieve High School. His bio says he planned to major in communications studies and wanted to become a television sports analyst.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times,” said SJSU Head Football Coach Brent Brennan in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”

He was riding an e-scooter when he was struck by the bus, according to police. Earlier reports had mistakenly said he was on a bicycle.

According to the CHP, there were 14 kids on the bus, ages 14-17, when it struck the scooter.

The bus reportedly had the right-of-way when the e-scooter crossed the intersection and was struck by the bus.

“It does appear that the school bus had a green light,” confirmed officer Ross Lee with the CHP.

The collision was first reported at 6:51 a.m.

Bay City News contributed to this report.