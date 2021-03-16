Children’s Fairyland to welcome back visitors this week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Just in time for the weekend, Children’s Fairyland in Oakland is welcoming visitors back.

It’s thanks in part to a celebrity fundraising effort.

After a 4-month closure, Fairyland is finally reopening!

If you haven’t been, it’s a 70-year-old family-friendly amusement park that’s completely outdoors, and it is an Oakland institution that is still alive thanks to local celebrities Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.

“We have been closed as you know for four months and we opened in the Fall and we suffered from a bit of whiplash so we are just so glad to be out of that,” Kymberly Miller, Children’s Fairyland executive director, said.

Children’s Fairyland in Oakland has been a magical space and source of inspiration for local kids for generations but the pandemic almost claimed the iconic amusement park just like so many other bay area institutions.

Fortunately, this Friday Fairyland is back in business welcoming people onto the storybook property beside Lake Merritt once more.

It was a massive community effort backed by Bay Area artists Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal in a fundraiser last September.

“Proved to be a lifesaver for us we are using those funds to help us arm ourselves for a safe reopening and providing a great experience for families. absolutely helped us we are indebted to our contributors,” Miller said.

With the reopening there are a few things to keep in mind.

Regardless if you’ve been vaccinated everyone must wear a mask and keep their distance.

Capacity is capped at 25% and just to be safe the park will be open in two shifts.

You can buy tickets online for the first between 9 a.m. and noon and the second between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

We’ve seen many businesses have to turn to digital platforms during the pandemic and fairyland is no exception.

They launched the Magic Tree last year that includes storytime, puppet shows, and other fun that will still be up online.