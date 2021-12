SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Chilly temperatures are frosting parts of the Bay Area.

For anyone waking up to frosty windshields, officials are asking people to completely defrost their car before hitting the roads.

Raise your hand if you woke up to frost on your car windows. 🙋🥶 #cawx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/pTp3A06rne — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 18, 2021

‘It’s important to have clear visual. The roads are slippery out there too so drive a little safer. Bundle up and stay warm, Bay Area!” the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety tweeted.