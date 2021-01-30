Chilly weather blasts Mount Hamilton with snow

MOUNT HAMILTON, Calif. (KRON) — A cold front moving across the Bay Area into the weekend blasted the South Bay region with chilly weather, leaving Mount Hamilton covered in snow.

More than a dozen visitors and families made the trip up the mountain Friday afternoon and parked their cars at the very top near the Lick Observatory to get some breathtaking views of the region and a chance to play in the snow.

“Because of COVID we haven’t been able to go out much and we really wanted to go to the snow especially my wife here, we decided given that it looks like it snowed this past week with the rain and the clear weather today specifically,” said Tony Deng, who brought his two small children for a fun day in the snow.

“That’s why we came up here because it’s a great opportunity and it’s not the weekend when everyone is going to rush up here and be packed.”

The Lick Observatory shared this photo as snow covered Mount Hamilton and the observatory earlier in the week — causing the roads up Mt. Hamilton Road to close due to dangerous icy conditions.

A light snow coats Mount Hamilton and Lick Observatory. Mount Hamilton Road is closed due to dangerously icy conditions. pic.twitter.com/iUucJXOrjT — Lick Observatory (@LickObservatory) January 25, 2021

But after several days of wet weather due to the Atmospheric River event, the sun broke through the clouds on Friday and made perfect conditions to enjoy a day in the snow.

For most of the day on Friday, Highway 130 in San Jose between Grant Ranch Park and Mount Hamilton opened back up to the public.

“We actually got some snow, I know that’s kind of rare in the Bay Area, but we did see some icy conditions and some snow,” said Victor Gauthier, Caltrans public information officer for Santa Clara County.

“Our maintenance crews are out there monitoring daily, we’ve been out in that particular area for the last week just to make sure if we needed to do any closures, temporary closures or clean-ups, we can be onsite to to make sure that happens.”

As of Saturday morning, Highway 130 from Grant Ranch Park Road to Mount Hamilton closed again due to maintenance operations and is expected open back up at 4 p.m.

Caltrans tells KRON4 News it will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions through the weekend as crew members clear up snow, rock debris, and fallen vegetation in the area.

To check road conditions, head over to the Caltrans website.