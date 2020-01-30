China Southern flight en route to San Francisco not from Wuhan: SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – No, there is no flight coming from Wuhan, China to San Francisco, airport officials confirmed Thursday.

This comes after several people reached out to KRON4 asking if the FlightAware flight information regarding China Southern Flight 659 was correct.

Screenshot of China Southern Flight en route from China to SFO / FlightAware

In a statement, SFO said “Prior to the closure of the Wuhan airport, this flight would operate on a route of Guangzhou to Wuhan to SFO. Since the closure of the Wuhan airport, the Wuhan leg of the flight has been cancelled until further notice. China Southern has continued to operate the Guangzhou to SFO segment as a nonstop flight.”

“Flight tracking websites show this as a flight from Wuhan, which is misleading. The last nonstop flight from Wuhan arrived at SFO on Tuesday, Jan. 22.”

The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 170 in China, with more countries reporting infections from the virus.

At this time there are more than 100 confirmed cases in 20 places outside China.

The U.S. has reported its first confirmed case of person-to-person spread of the coronavirus, the CDC announced Thursday.

