Chinatown Chamber of Commerce president says he was attacked in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Oakland responded to an assault of an adult male in Chinatown on Thursday.

The president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, Carl Chan, confirmed to KRON4 that he was the victim attacked on 8th and Broadway.

Chan tells KRON4 that a man came up behind him and struck him in the head. This caused him to fall to the ground scraping his hands and knees.

Chan says the suspect started to walk away so he pulled out his phone to take pictures of the suspect.

When police arrived on scene, Chan provided a suspect description.

Police arrested an adult male from Oakland and was taken to the Criminal Investigation Division.

As the investigation is ongoing, the police ask you to contact them at (510) 238-3326 if you have any information.