SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Businesses in San Francisco’s Chinatown are reeling once again after burglars smashed and stole from restaurants. One business owner told KRON4 that it has happened so often over the last year that she’s considering closing.

These businesses have struggled a lot over the last few years, with the pandemic and increasing crime in Asian communities making life challenging. Business owners say they’re hoping with a new district attorney and more police patrolling, the problems will stop.

For the third time this year, burglars and vandals have targeted Dim Sum Corner in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Among other temporary repairs, plywood replaced broken glass on the restaurant’s front door. The latest crime challenged the business owner’s resolve.

“For the people who live and work here, we just don’t feel safe,” said Jaynry Mak, a managing partner of Dim Sum Corner.

Video from outside of the restaurant showed someone throwing a rock through the glass. They continued to walk before circling back and going inside.

They were then caught on camera ripping out two cash registers and leaving. The registers only contained some coins.

“It’s very, very frustrating and, like, I don’t know how much more I want to continue to own this business,” Mak said.

Mak said the neighborhood has struggled to keep businesses open. Many storefronts were forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those financial woes are lingering.

Mak is hoping that by raising awareness to these issues, it’ll encourage others to speak up. It may also bring additional attention to Chinatown.

“It’s my hope that we do get our resources, we do get patrols and people feel safe in our neighborhood so that people can continue coming back to Chinatown,” Mak said.

Mak said the businesses have heard from San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin and SFPD. Police have assured them that these crimes are being investigated and that patrolling will continue in the hours when these crimes are most likely to happen.