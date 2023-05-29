SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was detained Monday in connection to a stabbing in San Francisco’s Chinatown that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers with the SFPD Central Station responded to the 1000 block of Stockton Street at around 9:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing.

On arriving at the scene, officers located a victim with an apparent stab wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A possible suspect was detained. However, SFPD declined to confirm an arrest. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department.