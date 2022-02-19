Chinese New Year celebrated in San Francisco after pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Chinese New Year Parade is underway in San Francisco one year later since the pandemic.

Families lined up along Market Street in San Francisco before the barricades closed off the street for

The Chinese New Year Parade.

Revelers traveled from the bay area and beyond and they got here extra early to get a front-row seat of the parade. It is the first time being held since the pandemic.

The parade will travel around Union Square before passing through Chinatown.

Spectators welcome the Year of the Tiger and say goodbye to the Ox.