SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Spectators lined the streets of San Francisco Saturday evening to take part in the annual Chinese New Year parade.

This year marks the Year of the Rabbit symbolizing longevity, peace, and prosperity. The parade kicked off at Market and Second Streets with the route stretching a mile through the city.

Despite the rain, people came prepared. “Last time we were here, was in 2014 to see the Chinese New Year parade and COVID put everybody with no traveling,” said Vicky Bowden, spectator.

Jim Martinez from Fresno secured a front row seat hours before the show. “We brought a couple of the kids out to check it out and to experience it for the first time,” said Martinez.

The parade was full of colorful flags, costumes and firecrackers to drive away the evil spirits.