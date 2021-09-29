Chinese New Year parade returns to San Francisco after hiatus

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2006, file photo, Chinese lion dancers perform in Oakland’s Chinatown in Oakland, Calif. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, California’s Asian population grew by 25% in the past decade, making them the fastest growing ethnic group in the nation’s most populous state. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After last year’s San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade was canceled due to concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, parade organizers announced Wednesday in a press release it will be returning on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

There were mild concerns of COVID-19 when the last parade was held on Feb. 8, 2020, but that didn’t stop thousands from attending.

Large crowds are expected to show up across the streets of San Francisco this upcoming February to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

All eligible volunteers and members of the parade are required to be fully vaccinated and masked, event organizers said. There will be nearly 1,000 staff members to work the parade.

San Francisco mandate requires proof of vaccination only for large indoor events. If city mandates stay the same, attendees will not have to show proof of vaccination for this large outdoor gathering.

Attendees will be able to reserve bleacher seats through Eventbrite by mid-November.

The parade route and starting time has yet to be announced.