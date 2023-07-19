SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Chinese real estate development company’s CEO admitted to bribing a San Francisco city official in exchange for getting a green light on development projects.

Zhang Li, 70, of Guangzhou, China, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. The investigation into Li grew out of a federal probe into San Francisco City Hall corruption.

Li bribed Mohammed Nuru, the former head of the San Francisco Department of Public Works, according to investigators with the FBI, IRS, and United States Attorney’s Office.

Z&L Properties, Inc., a company that Li controls as Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, was also charged with honest services wire fraud. Prosecutors said the company showered Nuru with bribes and gifts in exchange for favorable city treatment of Z&L Properties’ mixed-use project at 555 Fulton Street.

Investigators said Li wined and dined Nuru with expensive dinners, drinks, luxury lodging, and transportation during a trip Nuru took to China in 2018.

Nuru then provided “favorable treatment on decisions and city approvals needed during the construction and development,” prosecutors wrote.

“Zhang Li and Z&L Properties have admitted that they bribed a top San Francisco public official. The criminal charges and resolutions announced today send a clear message that this office will not tolerate the corruption of public officials in the District by anyone, including individuals acting from outside of the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Patrick Robbins.

“Zhang Li, who earned his profits through bribery of a San Francisco public official, is yet another individual charged in connection to our ongoing public corruption case,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp. “Public corruption erodes public confidence and strikes at the very foundation of our government. The citizens of San Francisco deserve better.”

As part of a negotiated disposition, both Li and his company will waive the right to indictment and admit that they engaged in certain conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Li originally was charged in May of 2021. At the request of the United States, Zhang was arrested when he arrived in the United Kingdom in December 2022 and the United States pursued extradition.

The charges against Li and Z&L Properties arose from an investigation into bribery and public corruption in San Francisco city government led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and IRS-CI.

More than 14 people and entities have been charged, including Nuru; Harlan Kelly, the former general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission; and multiple city contractors.

Nuru was charged in January 2020. He pleaded guilty in 2022 and is currently serving an 84-month sentence in federal prison.

A separate defendant charged in the investigation, Walter Wong, was charged in June 2020 with conspiracy to defraud the public of its right to honest services, and with conspiracy to engage in money laundering. Both of Wong’s crimes involved Nuru. Wong entered a guilty plea and agreed to cooperate with the government’s San Francisco City Hall corruption investigation.